Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney censured (access required)

Raleigh attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2017

Attorney: W. Travis Barkley Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 9 Background: Barkley agreed to work as “local counsel” for an out-of-state law firm not licensed to practice law in North Carolina, thereby assisting an entity in the unauthorized practice of law and sharing a fee with a non-lawyer. Previous discipline: Barkley was reprimanded ...

