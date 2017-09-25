Quantcast
Rutherfordton attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2017

Attorney: Edna Ruffin Walker Location: Rutherfordton Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 15 Background: The state bar filed a complaint against Walker alleged that she willfully failed to timely file or pay federal and state income tax returns for the years 2008 and 2012 through 2014, willfully failed to report and pay unemployment taxes withheld ...

