Whiteville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2017

Attorney: Scott C. Dorman Location: Whiteville Bar membership: Member since 1991 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 12 Background: Dorman represented a client on a traffic matter. The client paid Dorman money to cover Dorman’s fee and any fines and court costs, but Dorman did not deposit the funds into his trust account. Dorman failed to appear in court on ...

