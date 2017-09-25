Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wilmington attorney reprimanded (access required)

Wilmington attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2017

Attorney: John J. Peck Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1991 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Sept. 5 Background: Peck was hired by the wife and stepdaughter of an 89-year-old man with dementia to formulate an estate plan for the wife and a Medicaid plan for the husband. Based entirely on a consultation with the wife and stepdaughter, Peck prepared ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo