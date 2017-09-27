Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 27, 2017

Edwards v. Richardson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-144-17, 17 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from Union County Superior Court (Theodore Royster, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Given the short time between the intervenor-plaintiff’s prior action against defendant, as well as the similarity of subject matters, the intervenor’s current individual claims should have been brought in his ...

