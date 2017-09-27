Quantcast
County commissions immune to school funding suits (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 27, 2017

In an opinion that gave one lawyer “chills” and had another predicting dire consequences for the state’s public education system, a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has held in a novel decision that county commissions cannot be sued for failing to adequately fund local public schools. “For the court to say that a branch of ...

