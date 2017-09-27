Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – STCA – Premises Liability – Trip & Fall – Walkway & Bridge (access required)

Tort/Negligence – STCA – Premises Liability – Trip & Fall – Walkway & Bridge (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 27, 2017

McLawhorn v. N.C. Department of Environment & Natural Resources (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-146-17, 15 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where a concrete path met a wooden bridge, plaintiff tripped and fell; however, the evidence showed that the vertical disparity between the walkway and the bridge were the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo