Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mom’s statements to son’s doctors fit hearsay exception (access required)

Mom’s statements to son’s doctors fit hearsay exception (access required)

By: David Donovan September 28, 2017

Where a two-month-old boy who had allegedly been physically mistreated by his father could not speak for himself, a child welfare court properly considered a nurse practitioner’s testimony about what the boy’s mother had told doctors about his injuries, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In a case of first impression, the court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo