Criminal Practice – Bail Bond Forfeiture – Motion to Set Aside – Partial Reduction

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 4, 2017

  State v. Knight (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-308-17, 16 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Wilson County District Court (William Farris, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where a surety moved to set aside a bond forfeiture before final judgment, but where the surety did not establish any of the reasons for a set-aside provided in G.S. § 15A-544.5, ...

