Criminal Practice — Bail Bond Forfeiture – Statutory Requirements – No Evidence

Criminal Practice — Bail Bond Forfeiture – Statutory Requirements – No Evidence

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 4, 2017

  State v. Chestnut (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-305-17, 13 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Wilson County District Court (John Covolo, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In support of its motion to set aside a bond forfeiture, the surety submitted a letter saying its bail agent had “been putting forth efforts to locate [defendant] and ha[d] been unsuccessful ...

