Criminal Practice – Satellite-Based Monitoring – Search & Seizure – Insufficient Showing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 4, 2017

  State v. Greene (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-306-17, 7 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Pitt County Superior Court (Jeffery Foster, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The state admits that it failed to present sufficient evidence that defendant’s enrollment in satellite-based monitoring (SBM) constituted a reasonable Fourth Amendment search under Grady v. North Carolina, 191 L.Ed.2d 459 (2015), ...

