Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – DWI – Unspecific Tip (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – DWI – Unspecific Tip (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 4, 2017

  State v. Walker (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-310-17, 13 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (John Nobles Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: An informant told a state trooper that he had seen a driver drinking a beer, speeding, and driving erratically; however, the informant’s description of the vehicle as a gray Ford passenger ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo