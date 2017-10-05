Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Within-Policy-Statement-Range Sentence – Nonfrivolous Arguments – Court’s Failure to Explain Reasons (access required)

Criminal Practice – Within-Policy-Statement-Range Sentence – Nonfrivolous Arguments – Court’s Failure to Explain Reasons (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 5, 2017

  U.S. v. Slappy (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-181-17, 19 pp.) (Gregory, C.J.) (Shedd, J., dissenting) No. 16-4010, Sept. 22, 2017. Appeal from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, at Wilmington. (Fox, S.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the defendant-offender presented arguments in favor of a within-policy-statement-range sentence and the district court entirely failed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo