Civil Practice – Involuntary Commitment – Attorneys – Self-Representation Inquiry (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 9, 2017

In re T.R.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-151-17, 5 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Catawba County District Court (Wesley Barkley, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: When respondent in this involuntary commitment proceeding indicated that she wished to represent herself, the trial judge merely asked, “You understand you can have Ms. Barron or any attorney represent you, ...

