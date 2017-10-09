Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Pro Se Defendant – Notice of Hearing – Appeals (access required)

Civil Practice – Pro Se Defendant – Notice of Hearing – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 9, 2017

McKinnon v. McKinnon (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-153-17, 10 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Robeson County District Court (J. Stanley Carmical, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Although there is conflicting evidence in the record as to whether the pro se defendant actually received notice of an equitable distribution hearing, the record support the trial court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo