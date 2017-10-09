Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – Gradual Visitation Increase (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – Gradual Visitation Increase (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 9, 2017

Bartlett v. Bartlett (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-148-17, 10 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County District Court (Melinda Crouch, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Based on a current psychological evaluation, the trial court’s schedule of gradually increasing visitation time for the plaintiff-father was not – as the defendant-mother argues – a prediction of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo