Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Causation – Medications & Lung Infection – Mental Condition (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Causation – Medications & Lung Infection – Mental Condition (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 9, 2017

Brady v. Best Buy Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-149-17, 14 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: In an unchallenged finding of fact, the Industrial Commission (1) noted that two doctors concluded that the decedent’s death was caused by the combined respiratory depressive effects of a previously unknown lung infection ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo