By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 10, 2017

The Building Center, Inc. v. Carter Lumber of the North, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-091-17, 8 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 84 Holding: Defendant Carter Lumber’s production of an un-reviewed 290,000 page electronic file containing large amounts of irrelevant and unresponsive documents, and without the necessary metadata, was an abuse of the discovery process and ...

