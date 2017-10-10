Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Aircraft Purchase – Defendants’ Advice – FAA Charter Certificate – Airworthiness (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Aircraft Purchase – Defendants’ Advice – FAA Charter Certificate – Airworthiness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 10, 2017

Carmayer, LLC v. Koury Aviation, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-087-17, 44 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 80 Holding: The record clearly shows that defendant Hurlocker is an expert in getting planes included on Federal Aviation Regulation Part 135 certificates; however, there is no such showing for defendant Koury. Therefore, plaintiff may go forward with this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo