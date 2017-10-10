Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Disappointed Investors – Fraud & Negligent Misrepresentation – Securities (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Disappointed Investors – Fraud & Negligent Misrepresentation – Securities (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 10, 2017

Bucci v. Burns (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-088-17, 13 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 81 Holding: While plaintiffs have alleged that they invested in the now-bankrupt Predictifyme.com, Inc., based on defendants’ admittedly false representations that Predictifyme had acquired Go-Fig Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. and had a formal relationship with the United Nations “to provide predictive software,” the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo