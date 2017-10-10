Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Tortious Interference with Contract – Poaching Employees – Justified – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Tortious Interference with Contract – Poaching Employees – Justified – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 10, 2017

The Building Center, Inc. v. Carter Lumber of the North, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-090-17, 28 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 83 Holding: Even though (1) plaintiff had valid at-will employment contracts with its sales representatives Tommy Ashley and Jeffrey Jones, (2) defendants were aware that Ashley and Jones were employed by plaintiff, (3) defendants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo