By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 11, 2017

Azure Dolphin, LLC v. Barton (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-094-17, 26 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 88 Holding: Plaintiff Boespflug pledged his interest in two North Carolina companies to his attorneys, and the attorneys exercised their right to obtain possession of the collateral when Boespflug failed to pay his debt. Boespflug holds no membership interest in ...

