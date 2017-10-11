Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Labor & Employment – Corporate Officers & Director – Change-of-Control Clause – Contemporaneous Ownership Rule – Fairness (access required)

Contract – Labor & Employment – Corporate Officers & Director – Change-of-Control Clause – Contemporaneous Ownership Rule – Fairness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 11, 2017

Ehmann v. Medflow, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-092-17, 48 pp.) (James Gale, C.J.) 2017 NCBC 86 Holding: Even though the defendant-corporation had different ownership when the plaintiff-officers and director negotiated – among themselves – employment contracts that provided them with two years’ salary if they were terminated upon a change of ownership, plaintiffs must nevertheless prove ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo