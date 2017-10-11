Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Common Law Trademark – Dental Practices – Generic/Descriptive – ‘Carolina’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 11, 2017

Johnson & Morris, PLLC v. Abdelbaky & Boes, PLLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-093-17, 23 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 87 Holding: Plaintiff’s use of the word “Carolina” in the name of its pediatric dentistry practice is not entitled to common-law trademark protection. The court grants defendant’s motion for summary judgment. Plaintiff had been practicing under the name ...

