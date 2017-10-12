Quantcast
Gastonia attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 12, 2017

Attorney: Shannon T. Reid Location: Gastonia Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 15 Background: Reid was hired to represent a client on a traffic ticket. The client paid Reid’s fee and court costs, but Reid failed to resolve the traffic ticket or pay the court costs. The client’s driver’s license was suspended and Reid failed ...

