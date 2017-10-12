Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Jacksonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Jacksonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 12, 2017

Attorney: Samuel S. Popkin Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 1977 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 15 Background: Popkin was appointed to represent a client in a termination of parental rights case. The client tried to reach Popkin for information about the case and Popkin failed to return his calls. Popkin’s response to the resulting grievance was nearly a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo