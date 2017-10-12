Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Judicial elections next year up in the air after veto (access required)

Judicial elections next year up in the air after veto (access required)

By: David Donovan October 12, 2017

The status of next year’s primaries for judicial and district attorney elections are in limbo after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have cancelled those primary elections while legislators work on crafting as-yet-unspecified changes to the way North Carolina elects judges and prosecutors. Cooper vetoed the bill, SB 656, on Oct. 9. In his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo