Setting the pace on lawyer health

Setting the pace on lawyer health

By: David Donovan October 12, 2017

If the legal profession is going to seriously confront the epidemic of addiction and mental health disorders among its members, its largest law firms are uniquely well positioned to serve in the vanguard. That was the message delivered by the director of North Carolina’s Lawyer Assistance Program to a roundtable meeting of the general counsels of ...

