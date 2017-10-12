Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Winston-Salem attorney reprimanded (access required)

Winston-Salem attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan October 12, 2017

Attorney: Eric S. Ellison Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 15 Background: A client hired Ellison to represent him on a DUI. Ellison did not update the client on the status of his case or make an entry of appearance with the court. Ellison was late to the client’s court date, and the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo