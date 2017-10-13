Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / DOT bungled billboard condemnation appraisal (access required)

DOT bungled billboard condemnation appraisal (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 13, 2017

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s so-called “bonus value” approach to determining fair compensation proved to be a misnomer — and a potentially costly mistake — in a condemnation case involving a roadside billboard in Charlotte. The DOT had instructed its appraiser to exclude the revenue-generating value of the billboard, which towered over the corner of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo