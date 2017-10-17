Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Civil Contempt – Burden of Proof – Ability to Comply – Insufficient Evidence (access required)

Civil Practice – Civil Contempt – Burden of Proof – Ability to Comply – Insufficient Evidence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 17, 2017

Tigani v. Tigani (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-324-17, 12 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Union County District Court (Joseph Williams, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although defendant did not appear at the hearing on plaintiff’s motion to hold him in contempt, since plaintiff bore the burden of proof, and since no witnesses testified and no exhibits were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo