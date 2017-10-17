Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 17, 2017

Bradley v. Bradley (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-314-17, 38 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County District Court (Jeffrey Evan Noecker, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the parties never lived together in North Carolina, since (1) they lacked a permanent residence during their marriage, (2) they participated in two separate wedding ceremonies in North ...

