Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Adverse Possession – Open & Notorious – Color of Law – Lappage (access required)

Real Property – Adverse Possession – Open & Notorious – Color of Law – Lappage (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 17, 2017

Parker v. Desherbinin (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-317-17, 23 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Mary Ann Tally, J.) N.C. App. Holding: A 1983 survey incorporated into plaintiff’s 1983 deed and a 2014 survey commissioned by defendants after their 2013 purchase show an overlap of about five feet as to the boundary ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo