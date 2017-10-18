Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Agency – Apparent Authority – Nursing Home – Wife’s Signature (access required)

Arbitration – Agency – Apparent Authority – Nursing Home – Wife’s Signature (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 18, 2017

Scales v. SSC Winston-Salem Operating Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-019-17, 17 pp.) (L. Patrick Auld, USMJ) 1:17-cv-00539; M.D.N.C. Holding: Standing alone, a wife’s signature on an arbitration agreement – which was presented to her along with her husband’s other admission papers when he was admitted to defendant’s nursing home – is insufficient to show that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo