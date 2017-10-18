Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Motion to Withdraw – 'Personal Conflict' – Impasse

Criminal Practice – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Motion to Withdraw – ‘Personal Conflict’ – Impasse (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 18, 2017

State v. Curry (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-319-17, 24 pp.) (Phillip Berger Jr., J.) (Valerie Zachary, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Gregory Hayes, J.) N.C. App. Holding: When defense counsel unsuccessfully moved to withdraw, he adequately explained the “personal conflict” noted by the State Bar’s Ethics Counsel, ...

