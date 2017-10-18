Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Indictment – Larceny – Victim Identification – Store

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 18, 2017

State v. Brawley (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-313-17, 13 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (John Arrowood, J., dissenting) Appealed from Rowan County Superior Court (Christopher Bragg, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although the larceny indictment in this case specifically said the victim was “an entity capable of owning property,” since the victim was named only as “Belk’s Department Stores” ...

