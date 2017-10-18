Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Maintaining a Vehicle – Totality of the Circumstances – Drug Sale & Possession (access required)

Criminal Practice – Maintaining a Vehicle – Totality of the Circumstances – Drug Sale & Possession (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 18, 2017

State v. Dunston (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-320-17, 15 pp.) (Phillip Berger Jr., J.) (Chris Dillon, J., concurring) (Valery Zachary, J., dissenting) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Holding: We reject defendant’s supposed bright-line rule that one incident of keeping or selling controlled substances is insufficient to sustain a conviction for maintaining ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo