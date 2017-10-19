Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2017

Attorney: Robert M. Gallant Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: A two-year suspension of Gallant’s license to practice law, which had been stayed, was activated Oct. 6 Background: Gallant was suspended from the practice of law for two years on July 6, 2015 for willfully failing to timely file required state and federal income tax returns ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo