Home / Top Legal News / Claims can be expanded late in case (access required)

Claims can be expanded late in case (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 19, 2017

A North Carolina Business Court judge has ruled, albeit “reluctantly,” that litigants can expand lawsuits to include new parties years after the cases commenced and without first seeking the court’s permission. Judge Louis Bledsoe quickly determined that the question of first impression at the heart of the case, AP Atlantic Inc. v. Crescent University City Venture ...

