Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Final verdict: No judicial election primaries next year (access required)

Final verdict: No judicial election primaries next year (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2017

Primary elections that had been scheduled for next year’s judicial and district attorney contests are once again off the table after the state’s legislature voted to override a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper on mostly party-line votes on Oct. 16 and 17. The vote to override Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 656 was the House’s last ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo