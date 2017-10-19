Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Greensboro attorney censured (access required)

Greensboro attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2017

Attorney: Robert N. Weckworth Jr. Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1989 Disciplinary action: Censured on Oct. 6 Background: Weckworth represented a couple seeking custody of a child that had been placed with them by social services. Weckworth knew that the child’s birth mother was represented by an attorney in the juvenile proceeding related to the child. Without the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo