Many meanings of 'Old South'

Many meanings of ‘Old South’ (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 19, 2017

Here’s a fact that will probably never come up in Jeopardy: The U.S. Patent Office has granted six different “Old South” trademarks. And the proud holders of those trademarks include a bourbon brand, a company that makes lawn furniture, an insurance company, a biscuit brand and a candy maker. There’s also an Old South Peanut Co. ...

