Raleigh attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2017

Attorney: Junius A. Crumpler III Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 9 Background: Crumpler was suspended in 2016 for not complying with CLE requirements but continued practicing law and collecting legal fees despite knowing that he was suspended. Previous discipline: None prior to the suspension referenced

