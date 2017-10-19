School board, coach not liable for fatal hijinks

EMERY P. DALESIO

Associated Press

A former football player in Buncombe County who watched as his high school teammate was crushed to death by an all-terrain vehicle will not be able to sue his coach and school district for negligence that he says caused him severe emotional pain, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Oct. 17.

The appeals court unanimously upheld a trial judge’s decision to throw out Nicholas Riddle’s lawsuit blaming the Buncombe County Board of Education for another teammate’s fatal horseplay. The panel ruled that Riddle’s emotional suffering after witnessing the death and only narrowly avoiding his own was not reasonably foreseeable.

Riddle alleged that his friend was killed during a 2011 practice after the head football coach instructed another teenage player to drive the ATV to transport large coolers across the field. He argued that school officials’ negligence in allowing an untrained minor to pilot the vehicle had led Riddle to suffer emotional distress regarding the safety of both himself and his friend.

Judge Ann Marie Calabria, writing for the court, said that Riddle’s allegations could not support a claim arising out of concern for himself because in order to state a claim for negligent infliction of emotional distress, or NIED, a plaintiff must show that he suffered severe emotional stress, and that this stress was reasonably foreseeable. Calabria ruled that “allegations of ‘temporary fright’ are insufficient to satisfy” that requirement.

Riddle’s claim arising out of concern for his friend—known as a bystander claim—presented a case of first impression for the state’s appellate courts, however. All of the court’s prior rulings in NIED cases based on a bystander theory involved close familial relationships between the bystander and the victim.

The relationship between the bystander and the victim is only one factor to consider in determining foreseeability, and Riddle’s physical proximity to the accident weighed in his favor. But the judges noted that Riddle had not cited any cases from any jurisdiction legitimizing a bystander claim based on facts similar to the ones he alleged. Applying all of the relevant factors, they concluded that the allegations were insufficient to satisfy the reasonable foreseeability requirement of his claim.

“The complaint contains no allegation or facts suggesting that the pair shared an unusually close relationship,” Calabria wrote. “Nor does plaintiff explain how his friendship with [the victim] demonstrates any ‘peculiar susceptibility’ to severe emotional distress.”

Greg York and Jared Johnson of York Williams in Charlotte represented Beatty and the board of education. York said that although he knew of no plaintiff who had pressed this specific argument before, he thought that the courts had given attorneys guidance over the years on emotional distress claims to make it fairly clear that only a family member, or someone with a special relationship to the victim, could file such a claim.

“[Accepting the plaintiff’s theory] could open up potential liability for emotional distress claims from anyone in an area of an accident, regardless of how close their relationship was to an injured party,” York said. “I don’t think the court wanted to do that, and for good reason.”

Randall Phillips of Charles G. Monnett III & Associates in Charlotte represented Riddle. Phillips said that his client was still considering his legal options in light of the ruling.

“As I read the opinion, I’m not sure how at this stage we can dissect out the causation of how his severe emotional distress arose only out of fear for his teammate and friend, which appears to be what they’re saying,” Phillips said. “They said that his fear for his own safety was temporary and did not result in any of his severe emotional distress from which he still suffers. And I’m just not sure how we arrive at that decision at this pleading stage.”

Alexandra Cury of Ball Barden & Cury in Asheville represented Brown. Cury could not be reached for comment on the decision.

The 10-page decision is Riddle v. Buncombe County Board of Education (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-318-17). The full text of the opinion is available online at nclawyersweekly.com.

Lawyers Weekly staff writer David Donovan contributed to this report.

