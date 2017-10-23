Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Uniform Voidable Transfers Act – Assets Sale – Shareholder’s Property (access required)

Corporate – Uniform Voidable Transfers Act – Assets Sale – Shareholder’s Property (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 23, 2017

Aragon v. Legacy Imports, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-158-17, 9 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (R. Allen Baddour Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where the defendant-corporation transferred its assets to Perfect Brands, L.L.C., but where the defendant-shareholder received the consideration for the transfer (a 20 percent stake in Perfect Brands), ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo