Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Contempt – Alimony & Child Support – Ability to Pay – Uber & Lyft Driver (access required)

Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Contempt – Alimony & Child Support – Ability to Pay – Uber & Lyft Driver (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 23, 2017

Lasecki v. Lasecki (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-164-17, 9 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Iredell County District Court (L. Dale Graham, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where (1) no evidence was presented of plaintiff’s actual income, expenses or financial condition (after he lost his job and went to work driving for Uber and Lyft); (2) no ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo