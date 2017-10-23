Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Civil Practice – Rule 60 Relief – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Separation Date (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Civil Practice – Rule 60 Relief – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Separation Date (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 23, 2017

Drury v. Drury (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-163-17, 8 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Henderson County District Court (Peter Knight, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Since neither party made a claim for equitable distribution between the expiration of the one-year separation period on July 5, 2013, and entry of the absolute divorce judgment on Aug. 29, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo