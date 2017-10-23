Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Entry of Default – Alimony – Factors (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Entry of Default – Alimony – Factors (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 23, 2017

Boldon v. Boldon (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-160-17, 28 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from Catawba County District Court (Sherri Wilson Elliott, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Since defendant ignored several chances to file his own pre-trial equitable distribution affidavit, not only could the trial court refuse to allow defendant to offer evidence, but it could ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo