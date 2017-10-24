Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan October 24, 2017

Attorney: Steven Troy Harris Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Oct. 9 Background: Harris was administratively suspended from the practice of law in November 2015, after which he was not an active member of the bar permitted to hold himself out as an attorney. In multiple cases, Harris continued representing clients after he was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo