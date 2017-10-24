Quantcast
Elon Law offers Peace Corps scholarship (access required)

Elon Law offers Peace Corps scholarship (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 24, 2017

If you’re a returning Peace Corps volunteer who wants to be a lawyer, Elon Law may have an offer for you. The school recently announced that it will offer two $31,500 scholarships each year under the Paul D. Coverdell Fellows Program, and that fellows will also receive top placements in public interest law firms or organizations ...

